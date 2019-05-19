





Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in Mecca (Makkah), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





Recall that President Buhari had accepted an invitation by the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.





Last Friday pictures of the President and his wife Aisha performing Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah surfaced online.





The Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, shared pictures of the President on his Twitter page with the caption:





However, after the Presidential aide shared the photos, Kanu took to Twitter handle to post same photos, alleging that the photos were taken in 2016 during Buhari’s Umrah (lesser Hajj) not 2019.





The IPOB leader shared the photos with the caption: “Shameless and fraudulent Fulani cabal with corrupt Yoruba media have published a falsehood beyond comprehension.





“This same 2016 photos of late Buhari in Mecca has resurfaced to deceive the gullible in 2019. Despicable!”





Kanu’s claim came days after he said President Buhari doesn’t deserve to be sworn in for another term as Nigerian President because he does not have the required academic qualifications.





“Jubril/Buhari has no basis to present himself to be sworn in on the 29th. That was why the impostor said education is no longer important.





“If truly no man is above the law and the Constitution of the land is supreme. If the constitution is supreme and is meant to guide the conduct of civilised men within a specifically defined geo-political area, then let me remind all the sophisticated morons in Nigeria that their constitution says every contender for the presidency must present a verifiable school certificate (WAEC) which neither the dead Buhari had nor his replacement Jubril ever did,” the IPOB leader had said.





Meanwhile, Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Hijaz, Saudi Arabia, performed by Muslims that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.