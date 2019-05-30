



President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at Wednesday night dinner organised to celebrate his second term inauguration





Similarly, former leaders were conspicuously missing at the event, which was held at the State House Banquet Hall.





Only former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, who also attended the inauguration ceremony at Eagle Square earlier in the day, graced the occasion.





Former ex-civilian and military presidents missing were Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shobekan and Abdusalami Abubakar.

In attendance were service chiefs, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, members of the National Assembly, APC chieftains, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industry among others.





NAN reports that in his address, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the Buhari’s inauguration was the official commencement of a new mandate given to him by Nigerians.





He described it as a reflection of the confidence Nigerians had in the administration.





Mustapha said the inauguration marked the “beginning of the journey to the Next Level to consolidate on foundation laid in the last four years”.





He solicited the support of every Nigerian including the opposition for the administration in moving Nigeria forward.





In a toast, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said that Nigeria had a successful general election.





He said it was only in peaceful environment that sustainable development could be achieved.





Oshiomhole said the celebration was for all Nigerians not just for APC.