President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday departed the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for Saudi Arabia.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and members of his entourage took-off from the airport at about 11am.





Those at the airport to bid the president farewell included his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and other government officials.





The president’s trip to the Holy Land followed the invitation by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the king of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.