President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abeokuta, Ogun State capital to commission some of the projects executed by Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.





Some of the projects have been christened “Legacy Projects.”





Buhari’s presidential chopper NAF 540 touched down at Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan at exactly 10:18 a.m.







He was received by Amosun, Governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos); Kayode Fayemi ( Ekiti ) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).





Others were Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Former Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Muiz Banire.





The Ogun State government had said that the president would commission OGTV Ultra – Modern Studio at Ajebo, Adire Mall at Itoku market, the Judicial Complex, along Kobape road, Amphitheatre in the City Centre and the renovated old Governor’s office at Oke-Ilewo.





Others are the 250 bedded ultramodern hospital at Oke Mosan, and the Wasinmi International Airport in Ewekoro Local Government.