Following the spate of violence across Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in recent times, Governor Seyi Makinde has proscribed the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.





The government who declared the activities of the Union illegal with immediate effect also announced the taking over of all parks and garages in the state.





A statement signed by the Governor and read by his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka enjoined the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation, adding that combined security task force in every community of the state have been charged to take control and maintain peace and order.





Ilaka who revealed the disclosure at the Executive Chamber of the Governors office said the decision was reached after a meeting with security stakeholders including the security chiefs in the state and government officials.





He said “While appreciating the good people of Oyo State for your steadfastness overtime and support for our administration, I want to reiterate our stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in our state in order to engender commercial and human development.





“After today’s deliberation with Security stakeholders meeting involving security chiefs and Government, we have resolved to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) until further notice.





“All activities of the Union remain illegal henceforth and we urge the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation, as combined security task force in every community of the state, have been charged to take control and maintain peace and order.





“To this end, all parks in the state have been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.”





Recall that rival faction of the union has been in leadership battle since the electoral victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Government in the last Governorship and House of Assembly elections, with a group who claimed to be loyal to the new government has been threatening to take over power as soon as a new government is sworn in at the state government levels.





Pockets of violence skirmishes have been reported in different parts of the capital city including Iwo Road, Challenge, Beere, Ojoo among others with sporadic gunshots heard.





The fear of a return to reign of violence has engulfed the state since the victory of the PDP.





The intervention of the National leadership of the NURTW, led by Alhaji Najeem Yasin who visited the state to clear the air and assures that changes of leadership in the union is only through state congress and national convention and not violence, seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the factional group purportedly led by a former state chairman of the union sounded resolute on the change of power the moment the PDP government takes over at the state level.