



President Muhammadu Buhari has directed ministers to continue working in their offices until Tuesday, May 28th.





He said this on Wednesday at the valedictory federal executive council held at the state house, Abuja.





The president acknowledged that the meeting was the last as his cabinet for the 2015 to 2019 tenure, but told the ministers to keep working, and preparing to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.





They are to submit their handover letters to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the same date.





The ministers took turns to give accounts of their experience in the last three and a half years working with President Muhammadu Buhari.





Their narrations were laced with emotions, seriousness and humour at Valedictory session held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja.





More to follow…



