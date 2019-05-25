 BREAKING: INEC declares PDP winner of ALL elections in Zamfara | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: INEC declares PDP winner of ALL elections in Zamfara

5:00 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Zamfara state governorship election.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

He also said  the party won in all elective positions in the state.

He said this followed the supreme court decision sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.

The apex court had ruled the party did not hold a valid primary election and subsequently voided its votes.

Matawalle had scored 189,452 to emerge second in the governorship election.

More to follow…






KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top