



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Zamfara state governorship election.





Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.





He also said the party won in all elective positions in the state.





He said this followed the supreme court decision sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.

The apex court had ruled the party did not hold a valid primary election and subsequently voided its votes.





Matawalle had scored 189,452 to emerge second in the governorship election.





More to follow…



