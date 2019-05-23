 BREAKING: Governor Kayode Fayemi emerges Chairman Nigerian Governors Forum | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Governor Kayode Fayemi emerges Chairman Nigerian Governors Forum

Fresh reports reaching NigerianEye says Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has emerged as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

He was elected at their meeting which is still ongoing at the moment.

It was gathered from one of the governors that the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, of the Peoples Democratic Party, was elected as the Deputy.


