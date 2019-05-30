The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi has granted Nigerian Musician Azeez Fashola bail.





At the resumed bail application, his lead defense counsel Olalekan Ojo for the singer apologized for his absence at the initial arraignment on May 20 due to heavy down poor.





Ojo urged the court to accept the bail application Prima Facie based on the presumption of his innocence in accordance with Section 162 (1)





The defense also pleaded that a liberal approach is taken in hearing the bail application.





The prosecution counsel, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, however, argued that it is not the temporary release of the singer that mattered but the final judgment.





He, therefore, urged the court to grant accelerated hearing rather than bail.





He added that since the lawyer of the defendant said the defendant is a celebrity, then his actions and inactions have a multiplier effect on youths in the entire federation.





Justice Nicholas Oweibo who presided over the bail hearing after listening to the defense and prosecution arguments granted the singer bail to the sum of two million naira, two sureties.





The trial has been adjourned to 22, 23 and 24 of October for accelerated hearing.