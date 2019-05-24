



The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal challenging the nullification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Zamfara.





At its sitting on Friday, the court voided all votes cast for the party during the general elections.





The apex court ordered that the runner-up candidate be sworn in if he fulfils the constitutional requirement of getting one quarter of the total votes cast in at least two-third of the local government areas of the state





The appeal was filed by Mukhtar Shehu, the state governor-elect, challenging the judgment of a Sokoko appellate court which nullified the ruling party’s primaries in the state.





