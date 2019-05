The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has said that the state is now safer compared to states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.





Justifying his assertion, Shettima said Borno is safer because there are no issues of kidnapping, banditry and other related crimes as obtained in other states.





The governor said this on Wednesday when he received the Chairman House Committee on Army, Rima Shawulu and other members of the House of Representatives on a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri.





Shettima said: “The military and other security agencies are doing their best in Borno State, the only problem now is the inadequate publicity accorded to our military operations.





“For example, when Boko Haram attacks and kill even one person, it will be celebrated on the front page of our newspapers, but when military kill dozens of insurgents and capture several others alive, such success against the insurgents will be published in a tight corner of our newspapers.





“Our Military is now overwhelmed with the increasing security challenges in some parts of the country, there is the deployment of soldiers in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and many volatile states of the federation despite paucity of funds and inadequate personnel.