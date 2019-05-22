It was indeed a 'Blue wedding' at the popular Oniru beach in Lagos as a 21-year old Nigerian lady married her 65-year-old white lover in a lavish blue themed ceremony.The blue themed wedding pictures have been going viral. The groom is seen dotting a blue suit as his wife wears the traditional white wedding dress and a blue coloured wig as they tied the knot at Oniru beach.The bride later had a change of outfit to a blue sequined dress while she kept her blue wig. Her bridal train saw ladies wearing a white wig and a blue dress.The couple were all smiles as they decorate the beach blue for their wedding. Guests in attendance included friends and family of the wedded couple who disregarded racism and respect for age barriers to show their support for the couple.The beautiful and romantic event marks the beginning of a new life as man and wife to the couple.See more pictures from the blue and white wedding below.