Veteran Nigerian singer, Baba Fryo has lamented over how he was allegedly beaten by men of the Nigerian Army.The veteran singer took to his Facebook page on Sunday, May 19, 2019,sharing photos of his brutalized and assaulted face by the yet to be identified soldiers.According to him, he was humiliated by the soldiers and they were able to get away with the aid of a female soldier.“I was humiliated by unknown soldiers I tried forced them to d barrack a female soldier interfere n allowed them to escape the case is under investigation. Thanks to Ojo army barrack who took d case on their shoulder I pray they ll surely b caught n brought to book,” he wrote.The Nigerian army is yet to release a statement on the issue