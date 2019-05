Atletico Madrid have agreed to buy 30-year-old central defender Felipe, the Brazilian’s current club Porto announced.





In a statement released to the Lisbon stock exchange late Monday, Porto said that Atletico had agreed to pay 20 million euros ($22.4 million) for Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro who joined Porto from Corinthians of Sao Paulo in June 2016, just after winning his solitary Brazil cap.





This summer, Atletico Madrid have lost their captain, the 33-year-old Uruguayan centre back Diego Godin, who said he was quitting the club after nine seasons.