



Ahead of the Wednesday sitting of the Presidential Election Tribunal hearing the case of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar against President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, the FCT Police Command has announced water tight security.





A statement on Tuesday sent by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer, said there will be diversion of traffic at Goodluck Ebele way and Shehu Shagari Way.





While apologising for the inconveniences the arrangement might cause, the Command explained that it was part of proactive measure to beef up security at the venue and forestall any act that could disrupt the Tribunal sitting and result in the breakdown of law and order; especially clash between supporters of both parties.





“In view of this development, members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations on Wednesday.





“The Command reiterate its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory”, it said.