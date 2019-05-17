



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the killing of 20 people in Katsina State by unknown gunmen.





About 20 people at three villages in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State were killed by the unknown gunmen on Tuesday.





Reacting to the incident, Abubakar called on the Federal Government to review the security architecture across the country.





In a tweet, the Wazirin Adamawa wrote: “No one is exempted and no place appears immune to the scourge of insecurity.





“Our communities and people deserve to be safe and secured. It is about time our security architecture is reviewed. Security is absolutely necessary to progress and development. -AA.”