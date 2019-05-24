Legendary Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has admitted he is eager to return to football, but is unsure if his comeback will be in management.





Wenger, 69, ended a 22-year stay with the Gunners at the end of last season.





The Frenchman, who has reportedly turned down numerous opportunities, however, is confident of a return, although he is unsure in what role.





“I will go back into football, for sure.





“In what position I don’t know, whether that is as a manager or not. The appetite, the desire, is still there.





“Originally I said I want to manage straight away again. After that I thought maybe I take a little distance.





“I came to the conclusion that I want to share what I learned in my life. Because life is only useful if at some stage you share what you know. In what way will it be, will it be just winning football games or in another way? That’s what I have to decide. That decision will come very quickly.





“Football is still my passion. That’s the only thing I have a little bit of a feeling I know a little bit about,” Wenger said.