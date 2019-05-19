Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday by a man who kicked him in the back at a sports event in South Africa that the action hero was hosting.The bodybuilder and former politician was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger, 71, said on Twitter.“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realised I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.“He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes,” the organisers said, adding the attacker — who was immediately apprehended — was known to police for similar incidents in the past.Schwarzenegger told organisers he would not press charges.AFP.