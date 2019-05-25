 APC NWC summons emergency meeting over S’Court judgement in Zamfara | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in a sober mood on Friday as news filtered in about the Supreme Court judgment sacking all it’s elected representatives and handing over the seats to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

An emergency meeting of the National Working Committee presided over by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was summoned and lasted for about two hours without any statement from the party in the outcome.


An inaugural press conference by the new Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu had to be called off as he led other governors on a sympathy visit to the Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari who was also affected by the judgement.





