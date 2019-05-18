



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has declared that anyone who refuses to sit at home on May 30 deserves to be stoned to death.





Nnamdi Kanu expressed anger that the Nigerian Government passed a bill recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of MKO Abiola but turned against the remembrance of millions of Igbo killed during the war.





According to him, Biafrans are going to sit at home on 30th May to remember and honour over 3.5m Biafrans killed by Britain through Nigeria.





Kanu said this in a live broadcast from London, UK on Thursday, adding, “They passed a bill today to recognise and honour June 12 because of one man, then turn against IPOB for honouring 6 million victims of genocide and those that fought to save those of us who are alive today.

“They must be mad and insane. Anybody who fails to sit at home on May 30th deserves to be stoned to death.





“Now the same band of God forsaken Fulani slaves in our midst is telling us not to honour over 3.5 million victims of genocide and the brave men that fought to keep us alive.





“What a bunch of soulless evil men? They are telling us not to honour our own people because an Igbo man or any Biafra for that matter is not worthy to be honoured in Nigeria.





“These are the same people whose politics of acquisance and compromise put us in the mess IPOB is trying to fix today. We must send a clear, unambiguous message to these Fulani slaves in our land that we must honour our brave fathers and mothers that fought for us.





“We are going to sit at home on 30th May to remember and honour over 3.5m Biafrans killed by Britain through Nigeria.”