The President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and Chief Executive Officer, Forte Oil Plc., Femi Otedola on Tuesday paid a visit to the recuperating ex-coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, at the Wellington Hospital in London.





Recall that Otedola donated N18m for the overseas medical trip of the former captain of the old Green Eagles.





At the outbreak of news of the health challenges of the former defender, the NFF under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick had moved swiftly to ascertain the nature of his illness and to provide support.





Apart from setting up a delegation led by the Chairman of Enugu State Football Association and Member of NFF Executive Committee, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa to pay Chukwu a visit, the Federation sought financial support from philanthropic individuals, with the Chairman of Forte Oil, Mr. Femi Otedola weighing with $50,000 [N18m].





Christian Chukwu captained the Green Eagles as they won Nigeria’s first –ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980, receiving the brand new Unity Cup from then President Shehu Shagari.





He also captained the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.





Chukwu also served as assistant coach of the first team to win a FIFA World Cup trophy for Nigeria – the Golden Eaglets that triumphed at the FIFA U16 World Cup in China in 1985.





He was also assistant coach of the team widely known as the Golden Generation – the 1994 Class of Super Eagles that qualified Nigeria for her first FIFA World Cup finals won the Africa Cup of Nations title and reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in America.





Between 2002 and 2005, Chukwu was the head coach of the Super Eagles, leading the team to win bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.