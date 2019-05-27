The Air Force yesterday said scores of bandits terrorising villagers around Doumbourou forest in Zamfara State have been neutralised through air strikes.According to its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the air component of operation Hadarin Daji launched the strikes following intelligence reports on the presence of the bandits in the forest.He said in a statement that structures belonging to the bandits were also destroyed during the bombardment.Air Commodore Daramola said: “The operation was executed on May 25, pursuant to human intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that some locations within the Forest were being used by the armed bandits as hideouts, including a group of huts belonging to a notorious kingpin named ‘Dangote’.“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), an Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to attack the armed bandits’ camp, leading to the destruction of their structures and neutralisation of close to two dozen bandits.“The NAF, working in consonance with other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the Country.”