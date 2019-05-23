Senator Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday sued the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for his detention by the police in Abuja on May 6.The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 2018 Osun State governorship election is through his lawyer, Kanmi Ajibola, seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and right to freedom of movement at the Osun State High Court.Joined in the suit are the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11, Mr Leye Oyebade; an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough; and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Faluyi.Adeleke, who is currently challenging the declaration of Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun governorship election, urged the court to further impress it on the respondents the earlier order made by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the matter.Ajibola said, in spite of the fact that the respondents were duly served the earlier order of an Abuja Federal High Court, they still went ahead to detain the lawmaker.In his ruling, Justice S.O. Falola ordered the police not to arrest or detain the senator pending the determination of the substantive case before him.He made reference to the ruling of Justice I.E. Ekwor of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who granted Adeleke permission to travel to the United States on May 7 for medical attention.Justice Falola observed that the ruling of the Federal High Court had prevented the respondents from arresting or detaining the applicant.The judge said he had to allow the order made by Ekwor J. of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in charge No, FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018 on May 3, 2019 to continue to operate.Justice Falola subsequently issued Form 48 against the police, asking them to take notice of consequence of disobedience of court order.He adjourned the case to June 17, 2019.