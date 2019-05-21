A 300-level medical student of the Niger Delta University, Ammasoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has committed suicide for failing to pass his examination.It was gathered that the student identified as Uzakah Timi Ebiweni, dived into the Amassoma River and drowned before help could get to him.Sources at the university said a few hours after Ebiweni’s incident, another student attempted to kill himself by running into a fast-moving commercial motorcycle but was immediately rescued by students.Ebiweni, a student of Surgery and Medicine at the faculty of Basic Medical Sciences decided to kill himself following his failure to realise his dreams.He was said to be among students, who failed in the results that were released on Friday.Ebiweni, who found the development a bitter pill to swallow, was said to have started giving a hint of his suicide decision through his WhatsApp status.He was said to have initially posted a candlelight image and later changed it to the picture of a candle with its light blown out.When contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the unfortunate incident but however disclosed that no official statement had been lodged at the command headquarters yet.The school Public Relation Officer, Ndoni Ingezi, who also confirmed the incident, told our correspondent that Eniweni’s body has been recovered and deposited at the Sabageria mortuary.He said the student might have resorted to suicide after news that he was part of 22 students shortlisted to be withdrawn from the college.He said, “You know it is a general practice that every student pass the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery exams before progressing to the next level of academic pursuit.“But Ebiweni and 21 others failed beyond the level that they could be placed on academic probation for another academic year so they had to be withdrawn.“So in their usual practice, they do not break the news to the students until they are invited for counselling.“When Ebiweni was counselled and informed about the fact that he will be withdrawn from college, on that day, he accepted the decision of the college in good fate and left.“Only to for the University to hear afterwards that the young man took his own life.”