



In the last one week, hundreds of Nigerians, from the high to the low, have been kidnapped across the nation. Kidnapping has become such a threat that many are wondering how not to fall victims.





To protect yourself and your family, here are tips on how to prevent kidnapping:





1. Stop routine movement

Driving or walking through the same route will make it easy for suspecting abductors to gather information about you and can make it easy for them to track you down when they are ready to strike.





Find other streets or highways you can use when driving from home to work and back. Kidnappers rely on your routine to track you down and then look for a time when you’re most vulnerable to an attack.

2. Don’t discuss your family outside the house

Whatever issues you have with your family must not be discussed outside your house. This is to maintain safety as it has been reported previously that kidnappers also gather information from those in one’s neighborhood.





3. Do proper checks before employing workers

Before you employ your new house keeper, driver or any other employee, please do proper backgrounds check about that person. Know the family members and let the person give the name of a guarantor that can stand in for him or her.





This should be done because some people who are kidnappers may pretend to be seeking employment with you.





4. Maintain a moderate lifestyle

To avoid being kidnapped, you should check your lifestyle; if you have been living loud, try to do in moderation now by adorning not- too expensive wears that announce you. Looking expensive all the time can make you a target of kidnappers.





5. Don’t discuss money publicly

To avoid being a victim of kidnappers, another area you must check is receiving phone calls that involve discussing money, especially huge sums. When you discuss such amounts of money in public, you send signals to kidnappers that you are rich and can be their victim.





6. Know your neighbours

To avoid living close to a potential kidnapper, get to know that person living close to you well. Find out if the person is living alone or not and the kind of job that person does for a living.





7. Don’t get too close to a stranger

People that you don’t know, try not to share valuable information with them. That stranger may be a kidnapper in disguise so avoid strictly any stranger that tries to move close to you unnecessarily.





8. Keep emergency numbers

It is important to keep emergency numbers like numbers of the Police that you can quickly call whenever you sense you are being monitored by kidnappers or you notice anything strange in your environment.





9. Be aware of your environment

One of the major ways to avoid kidnapping is to be thoroughly vigilant which means you live in your house like an investigator. This entails being aware of every happening around you and your family every time. Vigilance keeps you alert when others are not.





10. Always keep your phone handy

Keeping your phone with you at all times is very important as it can be a source of help when there is a threat of kidnap. Don’t just keep your phone with you but make sure you have airtime, no matter how little so that it can be useful in times of danger.





11. When you notice a threat, attract the attention of people

Whenever you notice any threat of kidnap around you, attract the attention of people around to yourself by screaming or shouting. Keep doing this until you notice that people have gathered around you and can come to your rescue.





13. Let someone know where you’re going

If you must meet a new acquaintance, make sure someone knows where you’re going and who you’re meeting. Leave message with a family member or friend where you’re headed and if possible, give the name of the person you’re about to meet and other details you might know.





14. Do not accept rides by strangers

Once you get into a stranger’s car, you are at their mercy. They could either incapacitate you or hold you hostage and you might not have an opportunity to defend yourself.





15. Tell your child to never talk to strangers

Train your children to avoid strangers, even if they seem friendly and offer gifts. If a stranger asks for help, tell your child to refuse and to call the attention of an adult immediately. If a gift is being offered, tell them not to accept anything.





16. Be careful about revealing data on social media

Be careful not to reveal too much about yourself or your family members via social media. No need to flaunt new cars, houses, or condominium units.





Never reveal addresses and be sure to turn off the GPS function on your smartphones. Don’t post on social media the places you frequent. Some people are unaware that Facebook and other sites reveal the specific location from where you are posting on social media.





17. Be vigilant not only at night, but at all times

It is true that most kidnapping crimes occur at night but there are also a few cases that happen in broad daylight. We should always be vigilant, not only at night.