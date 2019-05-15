No fewer than 15 people were killed during clashes between cattle raiders and farmers in South Sudan, the information minister said on Friday.









“Armed youths from the Athuoi and Pakam clans attacked a cattle camp near the town of Rumbek in the volatile East African nation’s Western Lakes State on Thursday night,’’ state Information Minister Majak Malou, told newsmen via telephone.









According to Malou, nine other people received bullet wounds while the attackers, who were armed with machine guns, stole 200 cattle.









Cattle raiding have occurred for centuries in the East African nation, with the attacks often carrying an ethnic component.





(NAN)