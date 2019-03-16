Svelte actress, Linda Osifo has reacted over Etinosa stripping naked during MC Galaxy’s Instagram live video yesterday.









The talented actress in her Instagram post said Mc Galaxy should have ended the video when she was about to go nude.









She wrote: “People are going through deep things we don’t know about! Emotionally, spiritually, and in many ways and find easy comfort in substances and other stuff! Can’t say much, but no one has anyone’s back from what it seems! No one!









“We all have choices as adults, YES! I know! But we all are meant to be our brothers/sisters keeper, especially in uncontrollable moments! I nor dey talk oh, but this particular shit pained me.









“Utterly ridiculously madness! May God protect us in anything that we are not too strong to handle,” she wrote.









It was recalled that the moment Etinosa went completely naked and Mc Galaxy opted to end the video, she refused saying: ”If dem born you well cut me off, dem no born you well. If you cut it, I will cut you in life. Is it your body? F*ck you”.