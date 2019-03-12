



Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the broom of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept Kwara state clean of “hegemony politics”.





Mohammed spoke at a news briefing in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday.





The minister said the long battle for the emancipation of Kwara had been attained with the outcome of the polls.





He said with the unprecedented victories, the people could confidently say that “the Berlin Wall of Hegemony Politics in Kwara has finally fallen for good”.

“It is a great victory for all the good people of Kwara and we give all gratitude to God for this victory,” he said.





“To the long-suffering people of Kwara, this is your victory. You worked hard for it. You made incredible sacrifices, and your efforts paid off.





“You said ‘O To Ge’ (Enough is Enough) and it came to pass. Never again will anyone enslave you under the guise of dynasty or hegemony politics. Never Again!!!





He thanked the security agencies for providing a conducive atmosphere for the people to exercise their franchise without fear.





He also thanked the leadership of the party and expressed special gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his “unflinching support “which propelled the party to victory.





The minister said with the victories, the real work had just begun for the party because the expectations of the people are very high and they could not afford to disappoint them.





He urged party members and supporters to be magnanimous in victory, shun vindictiveness or hatred while celebrating.





“Our victory here transcends Kwara state; it is a victory for all advocates of good governance everywhere. It is the triumph of good over evil, no matter how long it takes,” he said.





“It will forever be a reference point in the political history of Nigeria, and a hard blow to those who willfully turn the public treasury into their personal piggy bank.





“We must ride on the wave of their enthusiasm and determination to deliver to them the dividends of democracy, for which they have been yearning.





“All our leaders, both elected and otherwise, must come together to channel the energy and vibrancy of our people to positive goals.





“There is no room for violence of any kind. We are all Kwarans. The massive victory in Kwara state came on a

peaceful note.





“We must maintain that and banish all the vestiges of violence from our state.





“It is a new day in Kwara state and the sun is shining bright and beautiful once again! I thank you all for your kind attention.”