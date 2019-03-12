Iyanya isn't stopping anytime soon as he continues to drag his former business partner, Ubi Franklin and this time he reveals how he was defrauded of money made from Tekno's career.





The rift between Iyanya and his former friend and business partner, Ubi Franklin keeps getting interesting by the day as the singer reveals how he got only N145K from Tekno's career.





The music star made this known during an exclusive interview with Daddy Freeze at Cool FM.







According to Iyanya, Ubi gave Tekno the impression that he didn't like him which he later found out. He went on to reveal that despite the fact that Tekno made N30M from his hit song 'Duro,' he got only N145K.

"Tekno told me that he won't lie to me that since Duro came out that he has made over N30M. I had gotten only N145K from Tekno's career for the whole time. Do you know why I was this open to him? I didn't want him to think I was just here on the boss side, chopping your money and the whole thing, so I was like bro why would I hate you? I don't even take your money...that's how much I love you, I don't go for your money because I know you are young and you just started so whatever you are making now, I cant struggle that stuff with you. He was like 'no no no bro...i don't think you understand me, I have made over N30M from Duro'. That was the first fight I had with Ubi, it was so serious," he said.

Then what spoilt it was when Ubi brought me a CAC form with 400 shares allocated to me but someone called me to confirm and i took a flight to Abuja, I went to CAC and lo and behold I saw the forms I filled but my name was no longer there, Ubi had replaced it all with his brothers. I was totally mad and when I came back to confront him, he was begging me.





See the full video below...