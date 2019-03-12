



Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the several malpractices in 2019 elections.





Fayose on Tuesday said Buhari would have conducted a 2019 free and fair election in Nigeria if he had signed the electoral act into law.





According to him, the president by signing the electoral act would have demonstrated his belief in conducting a free and fair election and ensured E-collation of results.





The former governor stated this on his official Twitter page.





Fayose wrote: “President Buhari should have signed the Electoral Act amendment to allow for E-Collation of results and use of Card Readers (Strictly) for accreditation to demonstrate his belief in free, fair and credible elections but he refused.”