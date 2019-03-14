



Adeshina Tiamiyu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), says there is no casualty left under the debris of the collapsed three-storey building in the Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island.





Tiamiyu spoke with journalists at the site of the incident on Thursday morning.





“We stopped work at 3am after recovering the lifeless body of a male and we are sure there is no casualty left under the debris,” he said.





Tiamiyu, however, said he could not give the casualty figure but the ministry of health would release the accurate figure later in the day.





However, some residents have faulted the claims of LASEMA, insisting that there are still casualties in the debris





The building, which housed a primary school on its second floor, caved in on Wednesday morning while pupils were in their classrooms.





At least 12 people, including nine children, have been confirmed dead.





When he visited the scene on Wednesday, Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos, said buildings within the vicinity would be subjected to integrity tests, adding that any building that failed the test would be demolished.





“This area and building here will be undergoing an integrity test. As you can see some of the buildings have been marked for demolition,” Ambode had said.





“We have been receiving pleas from house owners from the area. Notwithstanding, we will go ahead with the integrity test and any building that fails the integrity test will be demolished.





“But the most important thing now is to save more lives before we talk about dealing with the culprit.”





Many families have been counting their losses in the incident. Abdulfatah Ayoola, a trader who lost his 6-year-old son, told TheCable of how another family lost four children in the incident.





“I know of a family who lost four of their children in the building, what will be their fate?” he had asked,



