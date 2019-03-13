 UPDATE: 25 persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
UPDATE: 25 persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

At least 20 persons have been rescued from the three-storey building that collapsed at Ita Faji, on Lagos Island on Wednesday.

According to latest update, at least 25 persons have been rescued from the scene of the collapse and are getting medical attention.

The three-storeyed building, which housed a primary school on its last floor collapsed around 10am.

Emergency services are on the ground to ensure the rescue of victims.







