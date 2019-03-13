At least 20 persons have been rescued from the three-storey building that collapsed at Ita Faji, on Lagos Island on Wednesday.
According to latest update, at least 25 persons have been rescued from the scene of the collapse and are getting medical attention.
The three-storeyed building, which housed a primary school on its last floor collapsed around 10am.
Emergency services are on the ground to ensure the rescue of victims.
Paramedics on scene attending to victims of the collapsed building #Call112 #LagosCares pic.twitter.com/CnWFGzsLJQ— LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) March 13, 2019
