The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Aminu Koji, on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of two police personnel, Asp. Abdullahi Maisaje and Sgt. Usman Ibrahim, while they were on election duty.









Addressing newsmen in Sokoto, Koji said the officers were ambushed by gunmen on their way to Isa Local Government Area on Friday, March 8 for the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.









The commissioner sympathised with the families of the deceased, adding that they died in service of the fatherland.









He urged the families to consider the deaths as an act of fate, saying, “God gives and God takes.”









Koji announced donations of two million Naira to the family of Maisaje and one million Naira to the family of Ibrahim from Governor Aminu Tambuwal.









The commissioner commended Tambuwal for the gesture.









He said the donation was not compensation for the dead as no amount could equate human life.









Koji handed over the money to wives of the deceased persons.









Mrs Maryam Abubakar, the wife of Maisaje, thanked the governor for the gesture.









She said her husband left behind nine children, comprising four males and five females.

















(NAN)