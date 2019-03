Sensational actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham had debunked claims hinting that she is pregnant.









The ‘Alakada’ actress made this known on Monday, March 11, 2019, when she was confronted with the pregnancy question on her Instagram page.









According to her, she isn’t pregnant rather she has been under the weather for a while.









“I am just getting better I was very strong,” she said while replying a fan who said she was pregnant.









Toyin has always debunked claims that has to do with her personal life.

















It was gathered that a few months ago, she had come out to deny the claims that she was engaged to another actor.













In a very lengthy post on her Instagram page on Monday, October 22, 2018, the beautiful actress said :“It has come to my attention reports from some quarters saying that I am about to get married to a fellow actor. This assertion, insinuation, and report is false and fallacious. I have respect for actors but I am not about to get married to anyone who is an actor. I have been busy with my work as an actor, working tirelessly on my TV, my lipstick launch and other businesses.