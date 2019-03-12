Sensational actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham had debunked claims hinting that she is pregnant.









The ‘Alakada’ actress made this known on Monday, March 11, 2019, when she was confronted with the pregnancy question on her Instagram page.









According to her, she isn’t pregnant rather she has been under the weather for a while.









“I am just getting better I was very strong,” she said while replying a fan who said she was pregnant.









Toyin has always debunked claims that has to do with her personal life.

















It was gathered that a few months ago, she had come out to deny the claims that she was engaged to another actor.













In a very lengthy post on her Instagram page on Monday, October 22, 2018, the beautiful actress said :“It has come to my attention reports from some quarters saying that I am about to get married to a fellow actor. This assertion, insinuation, and report is false and fallacious. I have respect for actors but I am not about to get married to anyone who is an actor. I have been busy with my work as an actor, working tirelessly on my TV, my lipstick launch and other businesses.









“The only relationship I have with any man in the industry is purely professional and it is high time we stop insinuating and spreading false rumours when we see two colleagues of opposite sex working together. That is what the job entails and I expect that people should be smarter than this. If and when I am ready to walk down the aisle, you will not be hearing it from the rumour mongers, gossip magazine that are no longer in the city and people hell-bent on cooking up imaginative stories about me. You will be hearing it from me directly. I reiterate that I am not about to get married to ANY fellow actor.” Signed: Toyin Abraham #TOYINTITANS,” she wrote.