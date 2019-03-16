Senator Theodore Orji currently representing Abia central district in the National Assembly, has reacted to the news report, quoting his predecessor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as saying that he had put his political enmity with him (Orji) behind and was prepared to work harmoniously with him in the Senate.





Kalu had stated this on Thursday in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Umuahia, shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja.





Kalu said, “I have forgiven him(Orji) for the benefit of Abia people and we are going to work as one family in the Senate in the interest of Abia and Nigeria.”





But, the Senator, in a statement issued to newsmen by his Chief liaison Officer, Ifeanyi Umere, on Friday, in Umuahia, the state capital, challenged the ex-governor to tell the people what offence he committed against him (Kalu).





According to the statement, “If there should be any forgiveness we believe it should be Senator T. A. Orji forgiving Orji Uzor Kalu for all the evil things he committed as Governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007.





“It is on record that it was under the administration of Orji Uzor Kalu that Abia State (God’s own State) was dedicated to Okija shrine and there was darkness in the entire Abia State during the eighth years of Orji Uzor Kalu which also affected the first tenure of Senator T. A. Orji as Governor of Abia State.





“We thank the Almighty God whom in his Mercy and compassion encouraged and led Senator T. A. Orji to liberate Abia State from the bondage of Okija shrine and mamacracy. And the good people of Abia State will continue to be grateful to Senator Orji for liberating Abia State from the hands of Okija shrine, Orji and Kalu dynasty.





“Chief Orji Uzor Kalu should as a matter of urgency tender an unreserved apologies to Senator T. A. Orji for trying to take away his mandate in 2011 when he wanted the former Governor to hand over to his younger brother, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu as Governor of Abia State, thereby making Abia State Government a family business, but Senator T. A. Orji refused instead with the Grace of God and support of Abians decided to liberate Abia State from the powers of darkness”.