



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Sokoto State, Sadiq Musa, has defended the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the governorship election in the state inconclusive.





According to the REC, the decision was constitutional.





In the results announced so far, Gov Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading his closest rival, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a margin of 3,413 votes while 75, 403 votes were cancelled.





Consequently, the governor has filed a suit challenging the decision of the electoral umpire to declare the election ‘inconclusive’ on the ground that it is unknown to the Nigerian constitution.

The governor claimed he had won the election and should be declared the winner forthwith.





Reacting, however, the INEC REC told reporters that, “Elections in the 136 polling units were cancelled because there were violence, willful destruction of voting materials and manhandling of our staff.





“The total number of votes cancelled were higher than the winning margin. It can significantly change the result.





“So, it is not concocted by INEC. INEC is empowered by the constitution to provide guidelines for elections and there is procedure for declaring election inconclusive,” he said.