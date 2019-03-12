Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, said that the Senate would begin the debate on the 2019 Appropriation Bill on Wednesday.





He made the announcement on the floor of the Red Chamber.





According to the verified Twitter handle of the Senate, “Senate President, @bukolasaraki announces that the #2019Budget debate will commence on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019.”





This is the first Senate sitting after the last governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

The 2019 budget was presented in December 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.





The Senate on Tuesday adjourned proceedings early, due to the death of lawmaker representing ‎Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency, Oyo State, Mr Temitope Olatoye, alias Sugar, who was shot in the head during Saturday’s election in his state.





He died at the UCH, Ibadan.





See tweet: