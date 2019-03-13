Issac Alfa has been sworn in as the senator representing Kogi east.





The oath of office was administered on him at the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.





Until the presidential and national assembly elections held on February 23, Atai Aidoko was the senator representing the constituency in the upper legislative chamber.









The Kogi east seat has been subjected to contention by Alfa and Aidoko who have both claimed to be authentic person representing the district.





Both of them claimed to be winner of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary poll that held in 2014.





Alfa, retired air marshal, was first sworn in as the lawmaker in June 2015 before a court sacked him and put Aidoko in his place.





Ever since the matter has been the subject of litigation.

However in January, the supreme court struck out the appeal of Aidoko who had challenged the decision of the appeal court.





The appeal court had upheld the decision of the trial court which declared Alfa as the lawful candidate that won the PDP primary election.





Recently, Alfa asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to obey the court order which affirmed him as the senator representing the district.





“I want to be sworn in on the 19th of February when the senate resumes. By swearing me in that will be the beginning of the senate showing the world that yes we are ready to obey court orders,” Alfa had said.





The eighth assembly winds up early June.