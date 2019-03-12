



The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, on Tuesday accused the state governor, Nyesom Wike, of colluding with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rewrite polling unit results of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state Government House.





APC alleged that the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Obo Effanga, alongside some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were rewriting unit results of the Saturday’s election in the state Government House.





In a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, APC called for the redeployment of Effanga from the state to avoid crisis.





The statement reads partly: “With regard to the governorship election in Rivers State, we have observed with keen interest the macabre dance between Gov. Wike and INEC in Rivers State to upturn the popular will of the people expressed last Saturday and wish to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to halt its macabre dance with Gov. Wike through its Rivers REC, Obo Effanga who plotted and engaged PDP card-carrying members as LGA Collation Officers just to skew the elections in favour of Gov. Wike and the PDP.





“It befuddles the mind how a self-confessed hater of President Buhari and his Change Agenda (Obo Effanga) will possibly serve as a REC in Rivers State and give everyone a fair chance. We call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to redeploy Mr. Effanga from Rivers State without further delay in order to avoid possible crisis that may follow the organised crime being executed by Gov. Wike and Obo Effanga aimed at altering the result of the 2019 governorship polls in Rivers State.





“From yesterday and throughout last night to this moment, Gov. Nyesom Wike, some PDP leaders, Obo Effanga and some INEC staff have been re-writing unit results, an action we believe must have been initiated on the advice of INEC insiders. The exercise which is taking place in the Banquet Hall of Government House Port Harcourt is still ongoing as I write.”