



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja after participating in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the presidential aircraft that conveyed Buhari, his wife Aisha, and some of his aides, landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12.30p.m.





The President was received at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammed Bello, presidential aides, and other government officials.





While in Daura, the President exercised his civic responsibility on March 9 at the polling unit 003, Kofar Baru III (A and B) Daura, Katsina State, where he voted for a governorship candidate and member of the state house of assembly that would represent his constituency, Daura.





At the end of the exercise on Saturday, President Buhari successfully delivered the polling unit to the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for the state, Aminu Masari, with 370 votes.





On March 10, President Buhari received representatives of community and development associations from Daura Emirate who were on a congratulatory visit at his private residence in Daura, following his re-election.





The President’s old schoolmates and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State were also among those who visited the Buhari at his residence to congratulate him on his re-election for a second term of office.





Masari, who was accompanied by prominent citizens of the state including some members of his cabinet, also formally informed President Buhari of his victory in the March 9 governorship election.





(NAN)