The Delta Police Command says it has apprehended a member of a robbery syndicate terrorising three local government areas in the state.









The Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Chuks Orisewezie disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.









Orisewezie said, the suspect, Emmanuel Patrick, was apprehended on March 6, by a team of Anti-robbery Squad led by SP Masoyi Dadi.









He said upon interrogation, the 32-year-old suspect confessed to the crime and also gave the names of members of his gang.









”The suspect admitted partaking in three armed robbery operations at Uvwie, Ughelli and Udu Local Government Areas of Delta.









”He has also led the police to the gangs' armoury where two other pump action guns, four double barrel guns, one single barrel gun, one Air gun, 274 cartridges, two bulletproofs and four bullet holders were recovered.









”The gang’s armourer who identified himself as Udenmba Ben has also been arrested and confessed to the crime.









”He admitted being in charge of servicing of the gangs' arms and also supplying them with ammunition.









”The armourer said he does not manufacture guns, but repairs, buys and sells arms and ammunition,” he said.









The command’s spokesman said the police was an intensifying effort towards nabbing other fleeing gang members.









Meanwhile, the Delta Police Commissioner, Adeyinka Adeleke has warned criminals in the state that there would be no safe haven for them under his command.









While assuring the people of Delta of absolute commitment to their security, Adeleke vowed to employ every available security apparatus to rid the state of criminal elements.