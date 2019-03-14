Oyo State Police have arrested the Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Wasiu Olafisoye Akinmoyede, in connection with the murder of a senatorial candidate, Hon. Temitope Olatoye a.k.a. Sugar.





Akinmoyede’s arrest brought the number of those held to two.





Olatoye was representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Akinmoyede is representing Lagelu state constituency.





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said he was not aware of the development.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olagunju Ojo, confirmed the arrest. He said the House was notified through a letter.





Ojo said: “I am not aware that he has been taken to Abuja. I am only aware that he is under investigations but I am not aware whether he has been taken to Abuja or not.”



