Sanwo-Olu with one of the surviving child in the hospital

Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday visited the site of the collapsed three-storey building at Ita-Faji on Lagos Island where over 12 people, including children died.





He also visited some of the school children who survived the collapse in the hospital to felicitate with them.





Sanwo-Olu was accompanied on his visit by the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Kadri Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu with another child-survivor

Sanwo-Olu sympathised with those who lost their lives, saying that government and others were doing all they could to resolve issues arising from the collapse.





He said as a father, his thoughts and prayers were with the parents and members of the community, adding that beyond this, there was need to put factors in place to ensure that such occurrence were avoided in the future.





Sanwo-Olu said he would be committed to ensuring such occurrence were avoided in the future when he took over the realm of affairs.





Sanwo-Olu at the site of the the collapsed building



In his words: “I visited the site of the collapsed building at Ita-faji and the general hospital where those affected are receiving treatment. The community, rescue workers, health personnel and the State government are doing all they can to aid and resolve all issues arising.





Sanwo-Olu at the site of the the collapsed building

“As a father, my thoughts and prayers are with the parents and members of the community, but beyond this, we need to put factors in place to ensure that we avoid such occurrences and I will be committed to doing this.”





Sanwo-Olu visits the injured in hospital



























