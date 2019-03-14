The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the February 23rd Presidential elections, Peter Obi, has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state on the collapse of a school building in the state which claimed several lives.









In a similar vein, Obi also condoled with the families of those affected in the fatal accident that took place at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra state.









Obi’s messages were contained in a statement made available to journalists in Awka by his Media Adviser, Mr. Valatine Obienyem.









According to Obi, the tragic incidents that occurred in Lagos and Onitsha, as well as the recent crash of an Ethiopian Aircraft, should elicit the compassion and concern of everyone.









He expressed worry at the continued incidences of collapsed buildings across the country and called on relevant agencies as well as organizations to double their efforts towards seeking a final solution to these menaces.









The former governor of Anambra state prayed that Almighty God should grant the souls of the dead eternal peace.









He urged public authorities in the country at all tiers to take the issue of mass housing seriously to avoid Nigerian citizens taking up accommodation in uncompleted buildings.



