The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday frowned at the performance of the National Peace Committee, NPC, saying the committee was powerless under President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged desperate government.





It also said such committee will only function within an ambit of what the sitting government desires.





PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said this when grilled on the position of the peace committee under the chairmanship of Gen. Abdullsalam Abubakar, over the persistent electoral controversies, while briefing newsmen in Abuja.





“If a sitting government refuses to partner with the peace committee, and chose to act against the rule, the peace committee has no power to enforce the sitting government which is in leadership position to act in conjunction with their own principles.





“So, I’m not surprised that the peace committee has somewhat found itself in the kind of environment it is in.





“It is a different environment from what we had under President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 and 2015. We are dealing with people who have no respect for rules.





“We are dealing with people who are prepared to manoeuvre their ways just to be in government.”





Ologbondiyan also cautioned the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, under the chairmanship of Yakubu Mahmood against alleged attempts to tamper with and further cancel already tallied and declared results in 14 more local government areas in the Bauchi governorship election.





He warned that such alleged unlawful alterations would attract dire consequences.





The affected states are: Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Benue, Kano and Plateau states.





In his words, “The PDP warns that with the charged atmosphere in Bauchi state and the level of awareness attained by the people of the state, any attempt by anybody to touch the already announced results will attract serious consequences.





“The PDP members and supporters have rallied themselves ready for a firm resistance.





“Our party already have full information of plots by certain known top ranking officials of INEC, who have been bribed with huge sums of money by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to widen the scope of result cancellation beyond Tafawa Balewa to 14 more Local Government Areas and hike the number of cancelled votes from 70,000 to 184, 555.





“To achieve this, INEC has been instructed by the APC to cancel already declared results in 230 polling units in 15 LGAs, in the state, cause confusion and pave the way for the APC to manipulate the March 23 Supplementary elections.





“Seeing that our party, the PDP, and our candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed, are inevitably coasting to victory, being that Tafawa Balewa is home to the PDP, the APC is instructing INEC to cancel elections in more local governments where it plans to manipulate the processes and allocate fictitious results for the APC at the March 23 polls.





“The PDP states that such a wicked plot cannot stand, as the people of Bauchi state have fully rallied themselves for a firm resistance.





“Our party is already in possession of a leaked document from the Bauchi INEC office, which exposed details of this wicked plot against the people of Bauchi state.”