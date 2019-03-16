The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has described the party’s victory at the recent governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state as “miraculous.”









A former Commissioner for Youths and Sports and a chieftain of the APC in the state, Afolabi Afuape, stated this during the party’s victory celebration in Abeokuta. The celebration took place at the party’s secretariat, Oke Ejigbo, Abeokuta with the APC leaders, chieftains and other members of the party in Abeokuta-South in attendance.









Afuape said the incoming administration of the Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, would open doors for prosperity and rapid development in the state.









The ex-commissioner noted that the APC worked hard and contended with the incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who threw his weight behind his own preferred candidate during the poll. “We want to start by giving glory to Almighty God for this opportunity, it is miraculous, we worked hard, but, he who crowns effort who is the Almighty God has crowned our effort.”