Nigerians react as Nollywood star, Etinosa strip off clothes on Mc Galaxy's Instagram Live video

Many Nigerians have expressed shock after Nollywood Actress and producer Etinosa Idemudia went totally unclad on Mc Galaxy’s Instagram Live video on Friday night.

Mc Galaxy who came under scrutiny few days back for allegedly asking women to strip off clothes on his Instagram Live for N50,000.

However the 'Ogbono crooner' Mc galaxy denied, saying all he asks is for the women to dance, but they ended up going to the extreme.

However yesterday night, the Nollywood actress showed up on his live broadcast, and went the limits.


NigerianEye also found out that the actress had threatened to strip on LIVE video few days ago, read her comments below



Etinosa Idemudia, the Nollywood actress who few months ago raised an alarm over threat to her life by her man, striped off all her clothes on MC Galaxy’s Instagram live video last night, with many Nigerians reacting on social media

