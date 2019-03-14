



The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have resolved to include the National Identification Number (NIN) in the new e-passport.





The agencies made the resolution when Aliyu Aziz, director general of NIMC, visited Muhammad Babandede, comptroller general of the NIS, on Monday.





Loveday Ogbonna, head corporate communications, NIMC, and Sunday James, public relations officer, NIS, said the resolution was based on a presidential directive.





When he unveiled the new e-passport on January 15, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the NIN be inserted as additional data in the new passports.





The NIMC DG said the commission had upgraded its software and infrastructure to enable the generation of the NIN in just micro seconds, ensuring that applicants are successfully enrolled into the NIDB (National Identity Data Base).





“Few months ago, we had an issue that made NIN generation take up to hours and people had to come back the following day,” he was quoted to have said.





“However, right now it is instantaneous and that is the way we intend to maintain the system. The type of Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) we utilize makes sure that the NIN is unique –that is our only job.”





On his part, Babandede said the NIS is willing to accommodate NIMC in all its 44 diplomatic missions abroad and 42 locations in Nigeria to ensure that all legal residents in the country are enrolled into the NIDB.





“We are ready to provide space for you to operate in our locations to facilitate real time online, integration,” he said.





“If an immigration officer touches the computer, he should be able to connect to NIMC real time online, get the number, so that he can issue a passport.”