The National Assembly on Tuesday adjourned its sitting till 10am tomorrow over the demise of a serving member of the House of Representatives, Olatoye Temitope.









Recall that the last adjournment was made by the lawmakers to enable them to prepare for the 2019 Elections in the country.









Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara during plenary, formally announced the death of a serving member, Olatoye Temitope and a former member, Bethel Amadi after approving the proceedings of the day few minutes after the opening prayer.









A minute of silence and prayers from both Christian and Muslim faithful were made for the deceased.









Going by the tradition of both chambers, majority leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan at their plenaries moved that adjournment be made till 10am tomorrow (Wednesday). This was approved by all.









46 years old Temitope who represents Lagelu/ Akinyele federal constituency, Oyo State was shot dead on the 9th of March, 2019 by some suspected political thugs in the State. While Bethel Amadi died of ailment in a London based hospital a week prior to the general elections.