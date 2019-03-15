



The Senate has approved the thirty thousand Naira (N30,000) national minimum wage.





The lawmakers also approved Seventy-five thousand naira(N75,000) as penalty for non-compliance.





This agreement was reached by the Senate Committee on New Minimum Wage, according to Senator Shehu Sani(Kaduna Central).





In a tweet on Thursday, the lawmaker said, “The Senate Committee on New National Minimum wage met yesterday and approved the new national minimum wage bill; 30k as minimum wage and 75k as penalty for non-compliance.”





The Senate on Tuesday appointed Senate Deputy Majority Whip, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, as acting chairman of the ad-hoc Committee on Minimum Wage.





The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, who made the announcement at plenary on Tuesday, said Alimikhena would work in an acting capacity while the Chairman, Sen. Olusola Adeyeye, was away on health grounds.





Saraki charged the committee to expedite action on the matter to enable the Senate catch up with the House of Representatives which had already passed the bill.